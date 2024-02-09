Political Hit Job? 'Morning Joe' Slams 'Trumper' Robert Hur's 'Garbage' Report About President Joe Biden and Classified Docs
The crew of MSNBC’s Morning Joe slammed Special Counsel Robert Hur’s newly released report about President Joe Biden and his mishandling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Hur released his report on Thursday, Joe Scarborough and his Morning Joe co-hosts derided the special counsel’s findings on Friday morning.
According to Scarborough, Hur is a “Trumper” because he was appointed by then-President Donald Trump back in 2018.
Scarborough also called Hur’s report “gratuitous” and “garbage” before comparing Hur to former FBI Director James Comey and Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton private email controversy back in 2016.
“So bizarre,” Scarborough charged on Friday morning. “So many people immediately heard these random conclusions, irrelevant conclusions, politically charged, Trump-like ramblings.”
“Why in the world would he put that in a report?” the Morning Joe host continued. “His neurological assessment of Joe Biden and secondly why Merrick Garland would release garbage like that in the Justice Department.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Special Counsel Hur released his findings on Thursday regarding Biden’s mishandling of classified materials.
Hur announced that while President Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen” it "does not establish Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."
But while the special counsel exonerated President Biden, he also created new questions about the 81-year-old commander-in-chief’s memory and mental acuity.
"It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness," Hur wrote.
"At trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," he added in the 388-page report.
Hur also reported that President Biden forgot when his terms as vice president and president started, as well as when his late son Beau Biden passed away.
President Biden dismissed Hur’s report during a press conference on Thursday evening and insisted that his “memory is fine.”
“I’m well-meaning and I’m an elderly man and I know what the hell I’m doing,” the president said after Hur’s report was released. “I’ve been president and I put this country back on its feet. I don’t need his recommendation.”
“My memory is fine,” Biden continued. “Take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become president. None of you thought I could pass any of the things I got passed. How’d that happen? You know, I guess I just forgot what was going on.”