'How Bad is Your Memory?': Fox News Reporter Confronts President Joe Biden About Special Counsel's Classified Docs Report
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy confronted President Joe Biden this week regarding certain details from the special counsel’s newly released classified documents report, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Doocy confronted Biden on Thursday shortly after Special Counsel Robert Hur determined that the 81-year-old president “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.”
Hur also described President Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” in his classified documents report and announced that Biden would not face criminal charges in connection to the matter.
Biden and Doocy shared a fiery exchange hours later when the president addressed Special Counsel Hur’s newly released findings from the White House on Thursday evening.
“President Biden, something the special counsel said in his report is that one of the reasons you were not charged is because in his description, ‘you are a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,’” Doocy asked Biden point-blank.
“I’m well-meaning and I’m an elderly man and I know what the hell I’m doing,” the president fired back. “I’ve been president and I put this country back on its feet. I don’t need his recommendation.”
“How bad is your memory and can you continue as president?” Doocy pressed.
“My memory is so bad I let you speak,” the 81-year-old commander-in-chief responded.
Meanwhile, another White House reporter chimed in and pressed President Biden about Special Counsel’s Hur’s findings.
“Do you believe your memory has gotten worse?” the reporter asked after Biden cut off Doocy.
“My memory is fine,” President Biden answered. “Take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become president. None of you thought I could pass any of the things I got passed. How’d that happen? You know, I guess I just forgot what was going on.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Special Counsel Hur was tasked with investigating whether President Biden committed any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the mishandling of classified documents.
Hur released his findings on Thursday and announced that while President Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen” it "does not establish Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."
"At trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," Hur’s report noted.
Special Counsel Hur opted not to charge President Biden over the classified documents matter.
Hur also revealed that President Biden forgot when his terms as vice president and president started, as well as when his late son Beau Biden passed away.
"We do not believe that the report's treatment of President Biden's memory is accurate or appropriate," President Biden’s special and personal counsel responded. "The report uses highly prejudicial language to describe a commonplace occurrence among witnesses: a lack of recall of years-old events."