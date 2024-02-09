Todd & Julie Chrisley to Feds: $1 Million Settlement Was Used On Debts, Nothing Left to Seize
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s lawyers said the $1 million the couple won in a recent lawsuit was used to pay off their debts — and there was nothing left for the feds to seize.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Todd and Julie’s lawyer, Alex Little, said the couple had around $30k held in a trust account in his control.
However, he noted the defendant has “100% interest in the $29,932.32 held in the trust account.” Little said he had no other property of the Chrisleys in his possession.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, recently,, the feds asked the court for permission to seize a 7-figure settlement that Todd and Julie were paid by the state of Georgia.
The payout stemmed from a lawsuit the couple brought against the former director of the Department of Revenue’s special investigations unit, Joshua Waites.
The lawsuit, filed in 2019, accused Waites of unfairly targeting the Todd and Julie as part of an investigation into potential tax evasion.
The couple accused Waites of trying to obtain intel from their estranged daughter Lindsie and improperly sharing their financial information.
Todd and Julie sued after being cleared of state tax evasion charges. "Ultimately, [Joshua’s] efforts failed, but in the process, the Chrisleys were forced to incur substantial personal and financial hardship," the lawsuit read.
In court, Todd and Julie told the feds the money had been spent on their debt.
Little said, “This money did not go directly to either Todd or Julie, however, and neither of them have received any funds from the settlement. But numerous debts they previously owed.”
- Feds Move to Seize Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Recent $1 Million Settlement Win
- 'This Should Scare All of You': Todd and Julie Chrisley's Daughter Savannah Claims Jailed Parents' $1 Million Settlement Award Is Proof of Corruption
- Judge Orders Convicted Reality Stars Todd & Julie Chrisley Pay $17 MILLION In Restitution As Custody Drama Ignites After Sentencing
The feds have yet to respond to Little.
Following the settlement, the couple’s attorney Alex Little of the law firm Burr & Forman LLP said, “We have been saying for months that the criminal case against the Chrisleys was highly unusual and had real problems. This settlement is an encouraging sign.”
He added, “It’s nearly unprecedented for one arm of the government to pay money to defendants when another arm is fighting to keep them in jail.”
Todd and Julie are currently locked up in prison after being convicted of bank and wire fraud in November 2022. On top of their prison time, the couple was ordered to pay $17 million in restitution to eight banks.
Todd checked into the Federal Prison Camp in Florida. His expected release date is listed as January 22, 2033.
Julie was sent to the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky. Her release date is expected to be October 19, 2028.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the couple have not spoken on the phone in over a year.