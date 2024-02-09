Chris Pratt 'Alienated a Ton of People' in Industry Over Refusal to 'Play the Hollywood Game': Report
Actor Chris Pratt, 44, isn't afraid to speak his mind — and it may have cost him his Hollywood pals!
A bombshell report claims Pratt's unfiltered opinions have made him enemies in the entertainment industry and caused friends to steer clear of the action star.
The Parks and Rec alum bulldozed his way to a $100 million fortune with leading roles in hit films, including the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Park franchises, but his fame allegedly came at a cost.
Pratt reportedly doesn't have many fans among his Hollywood peers, according to the National Enquirer.
"Chris doesn't play the Hollywood game," a source said.
"He's got no issue telling it like it is — and that's alienated a ton of people," a source told the outlet.
The Tomorrow War star — who's an avid hunter, ardent Christian, and military hawk — hasn't just turned off Hollywood A-listers. The actor has also become a target of contempt among moviegoers.
As Pratt geared up to reprise his Star-Lord character in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, a 2022 online petition demanded Marvel Studios dump him!
"That caused a lot of blowback with the studio," the insider dished. "They're very conscious of making the fans happy, but they ultimately decided not to cave to the pressure."
While the petition failed to boot the 44-year-old from the film, the mole noted the online movement "speaks volumes about how people view him."
Back in 2020, Pratt found himself at the bottom of a social media popularity contest when he was labeled "the worst Chris" in the contest against Thor's Chris Hemsworth and Star Trek's Chris Pine.
According to the report, the insider claimed Pratt doesn't mesh well with "woke Hollywood" and that's a large part of backlash.
"There is a big pressure to conform in the industry —and that's just not his style," the source explained. "To be fair, he doesn't have to because he's still being cast in plenty of huge blockbusters."
"In a lot of ways, you have to admire the guy for sticking to his guns — even if it means alienating a lot of people," the insider added. "Of all the things people might say about him, no one can call him a phony."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Pratt's reps for comment.