Todd and Julie Chrisley 'Haven't Spoken' in Over a Year, Prison Warden 'Refuses to Approve' Phone Calls Between the Incarcerated Spouses
Married reality stars-turned-prisoners Todd and Julie Chrisley haven't talked in over a year, with an insider close to the couple telling RadarOnline.com the pair were denied the right to make phone calls to each other while serving their combined 19-year prison sentences.
This outlet is told by a trusted source that Todd and Julie "haven't spoken" since turning themselves into separate prisons on January 17, 2023.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons allows married inmates to have monitored phone calls with each other; however, those conversations are subject to the prison warden's approval. Our source said that Todd and Julie's legal team followed protocol by asking that they be allowed to talk over the phone once a month, which, we're told, "is pretty standard."
While Julie's warden approved the request, RadarOnline.com is told the person in charge at Todd's facility "refuses" to give him the privilege, with our source claiming it's "retaliation" for the reality star and his famous daughter, Savannah Chrisley, speaking out about the conditions behind bars.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Todd's prison for comment.
As this outlet reported, the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch is serving his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, in Florida. His wife is locked up at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, leaving their children shuttling across several state lines to visit them.
The pair began serving their sentences at the beginning of last year after being convicted of defrauding banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans to fund their lavish lifestyles.
However, Todd and Julie were recently awarded $1 million from the state of Georgia after they claimed the former director of the Department of Revenue’s special investigations unit, Joshua Waites, unfairly targeted them as part of their tax evasion case by trying to get information from their estranged daughter, Lindsie.
RadarOnline.com broke the news — the federal government is looking to seize the settlement money, claiming the $1 million should be used toward the $17 million the couple owes in restitution.
That's not the only battle Todd and Julie are facing. The Chrisley's attorneys are gearing up to appeal their convictions, with oral arguments set for April 19.
Todd has addressed the alleged mistreatment he has faced behind bars, claiming his prison serves "disgusting" moldy food to prisoners. He also alleged a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the cuisine. Savannah has accused Todd's prison of retaliating against him — and our source shared that denying him the right to speak to Julie is just one of the examples.