Feds Plot to Seize Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Recent $1 Million Settlement Check From Lawsuit Against Georgia Official

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the feds said they recently became aware of Todd and Julie’s 7-figure payout.

The federal government demanded it be allowed to seize the $1 million settlement Todd and Julie Chrisley recently received — to help pay off the $17 million the couple currently owes in restitution.

The government said it believes the settlement funds to be held by Chrisley’s lawyer’s firm .

However, lawyers for the couple said they had not received any of the money personally.

Their lawyer noted, "This money did not go directly to either Todd or Julie, however, and neither of them have received any funds from the settlement. But numerous debts they previously owed, including some reflected in the pre-sentencing financial disclosures, were paid in whole or in part. Given that these payments resolve some of their debt, and therefore change their “economic circumstances” in “material” ways, the Defendants believed it prudent to notify the Court and the United States Attorney in accordance with the Judgment."

The judge has yet to rule on the government's motion.