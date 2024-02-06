Patrick Mahomes' Dad Caught With Open Coors Beer in Car Before Third DWI Arrest
Patrick Mahomes' dad must like Coors beer as much as the NFL does. Nearly one year after the two-time MVP promoted the beer brand, his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was pulled over with an open 16-ounce Coors beer in the center console of his vehicle when police arrested him for his third driving while intoxicated (DWI), RadarOnline.com has learned.
The affidavit spilled the details of the arrest. It revealed he was stopped by police around 8:30 PM in Tyler, Texas, on Saturday after noticing he was driving slower than the rest of the traffic and had expired tags. Mahomes Sr. — who is a former MLB pitcher — admitted he "had a few beers while watching a game at a local bar" before he got behind the wheel.
The father of the Kansas City Chief's quarterback failed a series of Standardized Field Sobriety tests, according to the affidavit obtained by the New York Post on Monday.
Per the documents, Mahomes Sr. displayed four clues of intoxication during an eye test, five clues when he performed the Walk and Turn test, and two clues when he attempted to stand on one leg.
“Based on the totality of the circumstances,” the arresting officer noted, citing probable cause, “I believed Patrick was impaired to a perceptible degree while operating a motor vehicle in a public place.”
Mahomes' father was booked on a felony charge of DWI.
He could be in serious trouble, considering it marks his third one since 2008. Mahomes Sr. could face up to 10 years behind bars and a $10k fine if convicted, according to Texas law.
Mahomes is set to play in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas this weekend. He's expected to address his father's arrest tonight during the annual Super Bowl Opening Night press conference.
Mahomes Sr. can still cheer his son on during the biggest game of the year — if the NFL will have him. The older Mahomes didn't get slapped with a travel ban as a part of his bond condition, meaning he can make his way to Sin City for Saturday's show.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mahomes for comment.