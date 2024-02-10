Your tip
Travis Kelce's Ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole Mingles Spotted With Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson in Las Vegas

Kayla Nicole and Jackson Mahomes were spotted together at Aria's High Limit Lounge.

Feb. 9 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was caught mingling with Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife, Brittany, are no longer close with Nicole since her breakup from Kelce, his embattled brother seems to have kept in touch — and the two decided to hit up Super Bowl festivities in Sin City together ahead of Sunday's big game.

Eyewitnesses dished Nicole and Jackson ran into each other at Aria's High Limit Lounge at around 10:15 PM on Thursday.

Tipsters said Kelce's ex-girlfriend, whom he dated on and off for five years before splitting in May 2022, and Jackson were inseparable for about an hour while at the nightclub, according to TMZ Sports.

While Nicole and Jackson were said to be immersed in each other's company at the High Limit Lounge, insiders with direct knowledge insisted the meeting was not planned.

Casino workers offered a contradicting recollection of events and said the meeting didn't appear to be a chance encounter. Nicole allegedly joined Jackson at the Aria bar after he had seemingly been waiting around for someone.

While it remains unclear if the meeting was planned, witnesses said the two appeared to be in good spirits around each other and engaged in their conversation — which isn't surprising given Kelce and Mahomes' close relationship, which naturally led to Nicole becoming friendly with Brittany and Jackson while dating the Kansas City tight end.

Nevertheless, the meeting raised eyebrows, especially considering Nicole's comments on her ex-boyfriend's new relationship with Taylor Swift. In the wake of Kelce and Swift's romance, Nicole seemingly cut ties with her old friends and unfollowed the quarterback and his wife on social media.

When Nicole was called out, she claimed she unfollowed Mahomes and Brittany to "protect" herself given the couple's close relationship with Kelce — and now Swift.

While it's not uncommon for friends of ex-partners to experience falling out when relationships sour, there was allegedly no Bad Blood between Nicole and the Mahomes, including Jackson.

Interestingly enough, despite cutting ties to "protect herself," Nicole decided to head to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, which her ex-boyfriend is playing in.

