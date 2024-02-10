Your tip
Prenup Details: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Finalize Divorce 7 Months After Separation

joe manganiello dating caitlin oconnor after sofia vergara divoce
Sofia Vergara and Joe and Manganiello have finalized their divorce.

Feb. 9 2024, Published 7:31 p.m. ET

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's marriage is officially over, and the details of their prenup have been exposed. The Modern Family bombshell, 51, and the Magic Mike, 47, stud have finalized their divorce, less than seven months after Manganiello filed to end their seven-year union, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This comes after our exclusive report that Hollywood's former "It" couple was working overtime to speed up the divorce proceedings.

sofia vergara joe manganiello speeding up divorce hands over finances
Joe filed for divorce in July, just days after they announced their split.

While we already knew that a prenup existed, no one was aware of the details until now.

The documents show that Vergara and Manganiello get to keep the individual assets they accumulated during their marriage. The split seems amicable because they both waived any right to alimony, so spousal support isn't an issue, reported TMZ.

Another non-issue is custody as Vergara and Manganiello did not share any children, which we learned was a point of contention between the pair. While the True Blood actor wanted kids, his Colombian beauty ex wasn't willing to start again as she's already a mom to her 32-year-old son, Manolo.

sofia vergara goes on date with surgeon after split from joe manganiello
The former lovers wasted no time tying up the loose ends of their divorce after announcing their split in July.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they said in a joint statement on July 17.

sofia vergara joe manganiello speeding up divorce hands over finances
He's already moved on with actress Caitlin O'Connor.

“Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," an insider told Page Six.

sofia vergara mega
The Colombian bombshell is also seeing someone new. She's been linked to Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman since October.

Vergara and Manganiello's fast-paced divorce signifies they're ready to move on with their lives and their new romances.

The Spider-Man actor has been dating actress Caitlin O'Connor. The pair have been linked since November after meeting at an "unofficial" after-party for HBO’s Winning Time. Vergara has been seeing Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman since October.

