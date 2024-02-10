Prenup Details: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Finalize Divorce 7 Months After Separation

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's marriage is officially over, and the details of their prenup have been exposed. The Modern Family bombshell, 51, and the Magic Mike, 47, stud have finalized their divorce, less than seven months after Manganiello filed to end their seven-year union, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This comes after our exclusive report that Hollywood's former "It" couple was working overtime to speed up the divorce proceedings.