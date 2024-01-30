Taylor Swift's BF Travis Kelce to Skip Grammys Due to 'Strict' Schedule Leading Up to Super Bowl LVIII: Sources
Taylor Swift and her NFL beau, Travis Kelce, won't be making their red carpet debut at this weekend's Grammy Awards, but not because he doesn't want to be there for his lady's big night.
Insiders said the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, so there will be "no chance" he will make an appearance at the star-studded event alongside Taylor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources told TMZ he and his fellow teammates will be on a strict schedule leading up to Super Bowl LVII, where they will face off with the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.
There is a strong chance the Eras Tour artist will be riding solo when the ceremony kicks off at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this Sunday, where she is nominated for six awards including record of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop/duo group performance.
Thanks to her megahit "Anti Hero," Taylor also made history after becoming the first star to be nominated in the song of the year category seven times in her career.
She shared her excitement while performing in Argentina, sweetly thanking her fans.
"The way you have supported my album, Midnights, it just got nominated for six Grammys," she gushed. "You're the best."
Travis will undoubtedly be cheering on Taylor from afar if he doesn't go to the event. He was recently caught saying "I love you" to the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker right after the AFC Championship Game brought the Chiefs one step closer to their Super Bowl pursuit.
Taylor has been openly embraced by a lot of NFL fans, the team, and Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, after tipsters told RadarOnline.com that his pals were "shocked" to hear that the baller was dating the pop star. She has since formed a close bond with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.
"Taylor's always wanted a wholesome high school athlete type and Travis checks the box big-time," said one insider, as we previously reported.
"He has so many qualities she likes, and she's thrilled he comes from a solid, family-oriented background, just like her, and she's absolutely blown away by his parents," added the insider.
"She adores them already!"