Jackson Mahomes Fighting Prosecutors Over Drug Tests in Sexual Battery Case
A preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes' felony case has been postponed until early 2024, RadarOnline.com can confirm months after he was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.
Jackson, the 23-year-old brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, landed in hot water following an incident involving the owner of a local restaurant in Overland Park. He appeared via Zoom on Tuesday for a scheduling conference.
The younger Mahomes brother was accused of grabbing a woman, 40-year-old Aspen Vaughn, by the neck and forcibly kissing her during an incident on February 25.
"I was in shock," Vaughn alleged to The Kansas City Star. "Like you're a child and he was trying to say, 'We should be a power couple, and I'm like, 'Clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"
He also faces a misdemeanor count of battery for allegedly pushing a waiter at the same restaurant. He remains free on a $100,000 bond.
The preliminary hearing was initially going to take place on Tuesday, but Jackson's lawyer Brandan Davies asked for a 30-day continuance, which was granted by Judge Thomas Sutherland.
Due to scheduling conflicts, the preliminary hearing was pushed to January.
In another new development, Davies asked Sutherland to release his client from pretrial supervision, explaining that Jackson had continually tested negative for drugs and alcohol since he was charged in May.
- Bryan Kohberger Accuses Prosecutors of Withholding DNA Evidence Following Death Penalty Bombshell
- 'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Sam Underwood Will Not Be Charged With Felony After Domestic Battery Arrest, Case Being Reviewed by City Attorney
- Kansas Teen Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting of 6-Year-Old Boy: ‘There Is Something Seriously Wrong With Society’
"I think somewhere around 10 [tests] have come back clean," Davies shared.
The prosecution wasn't having it though, with Megan Ahsens verbally objecting to the move. "Judge, there is, we've had information that would indicate that he has been having contact with someone he's not supposed to be having contact with and we still think he needs to be monitored," she stated during the court session.
"I don't think that the defense is going to want me to say some of the things I need to say, so if we can do this via email, that would be great. I think the court will understand my objection."
Sutherland confirmed with Jackson that he understood he was not to have any contact with any alleged victim or witnesses in the case, to which he replied, "Yes, sir."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Davies said back in March. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."