Jackson Mahomes Fighting Prosecutors Over Drug Tests in Sexual Battery Case

The younger Mahomes brother was accused of grabbing a woman, 40-year-old Aspen Vaughn, by the neck and forcibly kissing her during an incident on February 25.

"I was in shock," Vaughn alleged to The Kansas City Star. "Like you're a child and he was trying to say, 'We should be a power couple, and I'm like, 'Clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"

He also faces a misdemeanor count of battery for allegedly pushing a waiter at the same restaurant. He remains free on a $100,000 bond.