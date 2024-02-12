My Boo!: Usher Gets Extra Close With Alicia Keys During Bombshell Super Bowl Halftime Show, Fans Worried for Swizz Beatz
Some viewers who tuned in to Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend think the R&B singer might have gotten a little too close with surprise guest Alicia Keys, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The show took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday night, and it was a night to remember.
The first guest to join Usher on stage was none other than Alicia Keys. The pair performed their 2004 duet My Boo after Keys treated the audience to a snippet of her classic hit If I Ain't Got You.
The crowd went wild as these two talented artists shared the stage, but some took to social media to joke about the pair's performance together and Swizz Beatz's feelings about the situation.
"Alicia Keys’ husband watching that Usher performance at home," wrote one user alongside a video of someone destroying a TV.
"Swizz Beatz when he see Alicia Keys and Usher," wrote another viewer alongside a similar clip.
"Swizz Beatz seeing Usher hug Alicia Keys," tweeted a third.
Meanwhile, Usher quickly moved along to his next surprise guest. H.E.R. who joined Usher for a powerful rendition of Bad Girl.
Will.i.am joined Usher on the stage to perform their hit collaboration from 2010, OMG. The energy in the stadium was electric as the guests continued to impress the audience.
But the highlight of the night came when Usher was joined by Lil Jon and Ludacris for a performance of his iconic hit Yeah!
The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as the three artists delivered an epic rendition of the song.
Usher was even seen roller-skating during the performance, adding an extra element of excitement to the show.
Throughout his 13-minute set, Usher showcased his talent and stage presence, wowing the audience with his high-energy performances of songs like Caught Up, Love in this Club, and Confessions, Pt. II.
- Beyoncé Ducks From Cameras As She Returns Home Following Backlash Over Controversial Dubai Concert
- Mary J. Blige Not Being Paid A Dime For Super Bowl Halftime Show, Claims 'It's The Opportunity Of A Lifetime'
- Usher and Longtime GF Jennifer Goicoechea Obtain Marriage License Ahead of Singer's Super Bowl LVIII Performance
He showed off his signature dance moves and soulful vocals which clearly left the the crowd wanting more.
Not only did Usher deliver an incredible performance, but he also made headlines when he stripped off part of his Dolce & Gabbana costume to reveal his muscular physique.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The singer left no stone unturned in his quest to entertain the audience.
In a press conference prior to the halftime show, Usher shared his excitement and hinted at what fans could expect from his performance.
He emphasized the importance of celebrating his journey as an artist and collaborating with the talented individuals he has worked with throughout his career.
“There has been these fantasy lists that have been going out, people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, last,” Usher, 45, said during a recent press conference in Las Vegas.
“I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future,” he continued. “And that was really the idea.”
Meanwhile, Usher’s fans raved about the singer’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on social media both during and after his surprising performance on Sunday night.
“Usher came and did EVERYTHING he said he was gonna do!” one fan tweeted after the singer stepped off the stage. “The undisputed KING of R&B, and the BEST male performer of his generation! PERIOD!”
“I saw his concert 20 years ago and he was JUST as amazing tonight as he was then!” tweeted another fan.
“Best halftime show since Paul McCartney,” gushed another fan. “Usher was all real performance. No tricks, just talent. And he was comfortable, not nervous, on the world’s biggest stage. Bravo!”
This Super Bowl Halftime Show marked Usher's second appearance in the prestigious event. He previously took the stage in 2011 to perform OMG with the Black Eyed Peas.
His return was met with much anticipation, and he did not disappoint.