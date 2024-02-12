Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Taylor Swift

PHOTOS: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Party With The Chainsmokers at Super Bowl Afterparty

travis kelce taylor swift super bowl afterparty
Source: Courtesy of: @kursza / Danilo Lewis @danilolewis

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift partied with 'the Chainsmokers' at the Super Bowl afterparty.

By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift partied with Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The star-studded evening included lots of champagne, dancing and even a serenade from Kelce to Swift over a special electronic remix of her hit classic You Belong With Me.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift super bowl afterparty
Source: Courtesy of: @kursza / Danilo Lewis @danilolewis

Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Swift headed to Zouk nightclub after Sunday night's victory.

It was a whirlwind day for Swifties and Kansas City Chiefs fans. After jetting from sold-out shows in Tokyo to the big game in Las Vegas, Swift was at the center of post-win celebrations with her NFL beau, who danced the night away.

The Chainsmokers played for a rowdy crowd at the Zouk nightclub at Resorts World, which included Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany, as well as Post Malone and Kelce's brother Jason.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift super bowl afterparty
Source: Courtesy of: @kursza / Danilo Lewis @danilolewis

Kelce serenaded Swift to the 'Chainsmokers' remix of her hit song 'You Belong With Me.'

As Kelce famously shouted the Beastie Boys lyric, "You gotta fight for your right to party" after the Chiefs thrilling AFC Championship win, the NFL tight end, his quarterback bestie and their leading ladies did just that on Sunday evening.

Mahomes and Kelce joined the electronic duo behind the DJ booth, where they commanded the crowd and took shots with Pall and Taggart. Kelce also showed love to Swift from the DJ booth by signing along to several of her songs that were remixed by the musical duo.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift super bowl afterparty
Source: Courtesy of: @kursza / Danilo Lewis @danilolewis

Mahomes proudly toted the Lombardi trophy at the nightclub.

Kelce also led the room to Fast Life Yungstaz' Swag Surfin, which was a big hit with Swift earlier this year during a regular season Chiefs game. The Zouk crowd joined in on the fun and swayed from side to side as Kelce cheered them on.

The crowd belted out "MVP" chants in Mahomes' direction, which he graciously accepted by taking a drink of his beer. The back-to-back Super Bowl-winning quarterback also brought the Vince Lombardi trophy with him for the celebration.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift super bowl afterparty
Source: Courtesy of: @kursza / Danilo Lewis @danilolewis

Kelce took a shot from behind the DJ booth with Alex Pall and Drew Taggart.

Jason was spotted in the crowd donning a red and yellow luchador mask as he enjoyed libations.

The party didn't stop at Zouk nightclub. Kelce and Swift kept the evening going at an afterparty at XS nightclub, where they reportedly stayed until the wee hours of the morning, finally going home at around 5:15 AM.

Judging by the evening turned early morning celebration, it was clear Kelce and Swift and their A-list pals thoroughly enjoyed the couple's first Super Bowl win together.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.