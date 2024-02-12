PHOTOS: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Party With The Chainsmokers at Super Bowl Afterparty
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift partied with Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The star-studded evening included lots of champagne, dancing and even a serenade from Kelce to Swift over a special electronic remix of her hit classic You Belong With Me.
It was a whirlwind day for Swifties and Kansas City Chiefs fans. After jetting from sold-out shows in Tokyo to the big game in Las Vegas, Swift was at the center of post-win celebrations with her NFL beau, who danced the night away.
The Chainsmokers played for a rowdy crowd at the Zouk nightclub at Resorts World, which included Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany, as well as Post Malone and Kelce's brother Jason.
As Kelce famously shouted the Beastie Boys lyric, "You gotta fight for your right to party" after the Chiefs thrilling AFC Championship win, the NFL tight end, his quarterback bestie and their leading ladies did just that on Sunday evening.
Mahomes and Kelce joined the electronic duo behind the DJ booth, where they commanded the crowd and took shots with Pall and Taggart. Kelce also showed love to Swift from the DJ booth by signing along to several of her songs that were remixed by the musical duo.
Kelce also led the room to Fast Life Yungstaz' Swag Surfin, which was a big hit with Swift earlier this year during a regular season Chiefs game. The Zouk crowd joined in on the fun and swayed from side to side as Kelce cheered them on.
The crowd belted out "MVP" chants in Mahomes' direction, which he graciously accepted by taking a drink of his beer. The back-to-back Super Bowl-winning quarterback also brought the Vince Lombardi trophy with him for the celebration.
Jason was spotted in the crowd donning a red and yellow luchador mask as he enjoyed libations.
The party didn't stop at Zouk nightclub. Kelce and Swift kept the evening going at an afterparty at XS nightclub, where they reportedly stayed until the wee hours of the morning, finally going home at around 5:15 AM.
Judging by the evening turned early morning celebration, it was clear Kelce and Swift and their A-list pals thoroughly enjoyed the couple's first Super Bowl win together.