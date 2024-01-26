Taylor Swift Shells Out $70k on High-End Champagne for Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Post-Playoff Party
Taylor Swift will spare no expense for her loved ones, like her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old Grammy winner is planning the party of the century, which allegedly includes $70k worth of high-end champagne, after their hopeful victory over the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Swift has reportedly already put her credit card down for 40 bottles of the finest champagne for Kelce, also 34, and his family, friends, and teammates to pop after the Chiefs AFC Championship, which they hope launch them into Super Bowl reigning champs.
The party will allegedly take place on Sunday post-game and will include 30 bottles of Dom Perignon Rose 2006 provided by the Cruel Summer singer, according to The Sun.
Those specific bottles of Dom are valued at a whopping $1,400 each.
If they run out — or Travis' party-loving brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, gets to them first — Swift has backup. She allegedly ordered ten bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal worth $2,800 each.
"Taylor and her team want to get ready for the possibility of the Chiefs writing another page in their fantastic recent history," an insider told the outlet. "One more step and it could be the Super Bowl once again for Travis and co!"
- No Swift in Sight: Travis Kelce Spends Birthday Without Pop Star, Spotted With Pals in Missouri Parking Lot
- Taylor Swift Is Expected to Appear at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game on Sunday — Here's How You Can Place Your Bets on Her New Rumored Beau
- Taylor Swift's Stalker Charged With Four Counts of Criminal Contempt After Third Arrest, Turned Himself Over to Authorities
Swift saw how much the Kelce family and their friends — as well as Baltimore fans — liked to party during the last game when Jason became an internet sensation for ripping off his shirt, jumping out of the VIP suite, and chugging beers with fans.
"As everyone could see in Buffalo, they like to party, they like to have fun and everyone in Travis' family is expected to be back together at the stadium in Baltimore so it's great to have everything ready for a possible big party if they clinch their ticket for the Super Bowl," the source shared.
Travis' parents, Ed and Donna, his sister-in-law, Kylie, and Swift each braved the cold to watch the Chiefs advance against the Bills — and Jason's unhinged and legendary behavior. However, the singer will face challenges if her boyfriend and his team make it to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Swift is scheduled to play in Tokyo for her 2024 Eras Tour that Saturday night and would have to jump on a plane for about a 12-hour trek to make it to Sin City in time for kickoff — but if there's a will, the billionaire will find a way!