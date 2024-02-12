WATCH: Taylor Swift Introduces Travis Kelce's Brother Jason to Rapper Ice Spice in $1M Super Bowl Suite
Taylor Swift was spotted introducing Travis Kelce’s brother Jason to rapper Ice Spice in a $1 million suite ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, RadarOnline.com can report.
Swift, 34, was seen arriving at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday night to root for her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend in Super Bowl LVIII.
The Folklore singer entered the $1 million private Super Bowl suite alongside an entourage of close friends – including Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Ashley Avignone.
She spotted Travis’s brother Jason shortly later and, after giving the Philadelphia Eagles star a huge hug, introduced him to the Munch (Feelin' U) hitmaker.
“Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift share a hug in their suite before she introduces him to Ice Spice,” one X user wrote alongside a video of the meeting. “Imagine hearing this sentence 6 months ago.”
According to Allegiant Stadium sources who spoke to TMZ, Travis shelled out "well over $1 million” for the private Super Bowl suite where Swift will watch as the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in this year’s Super Bowl.
Travis, 34, revealed that he was hosting his family, Swift, and Swift’s closest family and friends last week during an episode of his New Heights podcast.
"I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” he said while discussing his Super Bowl LVIII preparations.
“Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money,” Travis added.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs star’s mom – Donna Kelce – recently hinted that Super Bowl suites are “multi-million dollars” and that she expected to sit in the stands this year as her son and his team took on the 49ers on Sunday night.
"Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars,” Travis and Jason’s mom told Today ahead of the big game. “So, I have a feeling I’m not in a box, I have a feeling I am in the stands.”
“As far as I know I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl,” she added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, there have been rumors that Travis might propose to the Anti-Hero singer if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Travis appeared to dismiss such rumors when asked about the possibility of a surprise proposal earlier this week.
“I’m focused on getting this [Super Bowl] ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now,” he told reporters.
The Bad Blood singer was also spotted with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night ahead of kickoff.