No Hard Feelings? Brittany Mahomes Sits With Brother-in-law Jackson at Super Bowl After Surprising Snub at Las Vegas Club
Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes were spotted sitting side-by-side at this year’s Super Bowl just two days after Brittany snubbed Jackson at a Las Vegas club, RadarOnline.com can report.
Both Brittany and Jackson were caught sitting together at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night as they cheered on Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LVIII.
The in-laws appeared civil as they sat together in a VIP suite on Sunday night inside the Las Vegas stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.
Brittany, 28, was spotted in a cozy white fur jacket while Jackson, 23, wore a black long-sleeve shirt. The pair were spotted talking to two Patrick Mahomes fans in photos obtained by Page Six.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sighting of Brittany and Jackson sitting side-by-side at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night came just two days after Brittany snubbed Jackson at a Las Vegas club earlier this weekend.
The incident reportedly unfolded on Friday night during a Future concert.
According to a viral video of the incident, Jackson attempted to enter a VIP section where Brittany was located – however, he was denied access even after openly stating that he was the brother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.
Jackson was clearly frustrated as he spoke to a security guard and insisted that he was related to Brittany and should be allowed in.
Unfortunately for Jackson, his sister-in-law gave two obvious shrugs in response – clearly indicating that she had no intention of intervening on her brother-in-law's behalf.
Instead, Brittany continued to enjoy the concert and dance along to the rapper's music while Jackson was denied access.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the awkward club snub on Friday night came shortly after prosecutors moved to dismiss sexual battery charges against Jackson in Kansas City in January.
Prosecutors in the case requested that a judge dismiss the felony charges against Patrick Mahomes’s younger brother after Jackson was accused of committing sexual battery against a woman at a Kansas City bar in February 2023.
Jackson was accused of grabbing and kissing a woman without her consent at a bar on February 25, 2023.
He was arrested three months later on May 3 and charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery. He also allegedly pushed a 19-year-old waiter at the bar shortly before the purported sexual battery transpired.
“Like I said from the beginning, Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Jackson’s attorney, Brandon Davies, said in a statement shortly after prosecutors moved to dismiss the three felony charges last month.
“We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed,” Davies added. “The defense will reserve further comment until the remaining count is disposed of.”