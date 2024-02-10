Inmates Todd and Julie “Very Proud” of Advocate Daughter Savannah for Exposing Prison Conditions

While RadarOnline.com reported that Todd’s become "the spokesperson” inside prison, Surgent told us Savannah's become “the spokesperson” on the outside.

The reality TV patriarch, 54, is "still mentoring" his fellow inmates at the Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, in Florida while serving his 12-year sentence after he and his wife were convicted of defrauding banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.