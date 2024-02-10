Inmates Todd and Julie “Very Proud” of Advocate Daughter Savannah for Exposing Prison Conditions
Todd and Julie Chrisley are pleased with all of their children, especially Savannah Chrisley, who has fought vigorously for them and other inmates as they serve their combined 19 years behind bars. The Chrisley Knows Best couple's attorney, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com that Savannah is a "devoted daughter" who “is doing everything in her power to make sure the issues inside prison get exposed in the media.”
While RadarOnline.com reported that Todd’s become "the spokesperson” inside prison, Surgent told us Savannah's become “the spokesperson” on the outside.
The reality TV patriarch, 54, is "still mentoring" his fellow inmates at the Federal Prison Camp, Pensacola, in Florida while serving his 12-year sentence after he and his wife were convicted of defrauding banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the jailbirds at Pensacola are coming to Todd to “register their complaints" about the alleged mistreatment they're experiencing inside the prison.
He’s the “person they go to with their concerns,” Surgent told us on Friday, adding, "They know Todd is speaking out on their behalf.”
They “respect him as a mentor – almost like a counselor.”
Todd has been outspoken about FPC Pensacola's conditions since beginning his sentence in January 2023. He called the food "disgusting," complained about mold, and alleged a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the cuisine. During his first interview from prison, Todd revealed the alleged mistreatment and retaliation he's reportedly faced and seen.
“The food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration. And they’re literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting 1,000 calories a day,” he told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo.
“I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary,” he claimed. “So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She has not given a reason. When I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right.”
Savannah recently claimed her famous father might be transferred from Florida to Alabama, alleging the possible move is retaliation for Todd's loose lips. Despite her claims, RadarOnline.com has confirmed that the Chrisley Knows Best star's legal team has not been informed of any transfer.
Todd doesn't want to leave FPC Pensacola for several reasons. For one, he's scared he'll be moved too far from his family, Surgent told RadarOnline.com.
Todd "doesn't want to be transferred," Surgent said last month, adding he's concerned Savannah's weekly visits might be less frequent.