'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert's Friends Set Up GoFundMe to Help Cover Breast Cancer Treatment Expenses: Report
Former Baywatch star Nicole Eggert has been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.
According to insiders, concerned close pals launched an online fundraiser to help cash-strapped Eggert, 52, cover mounting medical expenses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Doctors are hopeful she can get through this medical trauma, but her bills are piling up and really putting her in dire straits," an insider told the National Enquirer.
After stints on Who's the Boss? and Charles in Charge, Eggert shot to superstardom in the 90s when she donned the iconic red one-piece as Baywatch's Summer Quinn.
Unfortunately, since her on-screen lifeguarding days, her acting career took on water and she was left out at sea.
Eggert declared bankruptcy in 2013 and sold her Los Angeles home to pay off creditors.
Now, the 52-year-old admits, "At night when I lay down, I panic because I'm like, well, who's going to cover all the bills? ...I have nothing."
The former TV beach bunny — who's a single mom to daughters Dilyn, 25, and Keegan, 12 — had quickly gained 25 pounds and experienced "terrible pain" in her left breast, which she initially believed to be symptoms of menopause.
Tragically, Eggert learned the truth about the pain she was experiencing after enduring a month-long wait to see a specialist.
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Eggert, told the outlet that "delaying treatment" can have a negative impact on survivability rates.
Back in early January, Eggert revealed the devastating diagnosis on Instagram. She shared a clip from her podcast, Perfectly Twisted, in which explained how she discovered a lump back in October.
The actress noted the importance of scheduling routine mammograms as well as doing self-exams, which she admitted she didn't usually "bother" with because of scar tissue and other misleading bumps that can be felt from her breast implants.
Nevertheless, Eggert did a self-exam after experiencing pain on her left side and discovered a lump. Sadly, she couldn't get an appointment for some time.
Eggert recalled every doctor's office is "booked solid" at the time. Refusing to wait, she scheduled an appointment with her general practitioner who recommended she see a specialist, which was booked. Eventually, she spoke to a friend who's a physician and was able to get bloodwork done, which came back "alarming."
Ultimately, Eggert was able to have a discovery mammogram which led to a biopsy confirming her diagnosis. She followed the post with another sharing her GoFundMe page.
"Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today. - Thich Nhat Hnah. Link in bio- Please read and Please share," Eggert posted on January 8.