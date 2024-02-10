Who's Next After King Charles? Meet the First 20 Royals in the Line for the Throne

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, the tenth in line to the throne, turned two in September 2023.

Her middle name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, while the other honors Fergie.

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess, and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's which the new baby shares," a source told Hello! magazine.