Former child actor Nicole Eggert claimed losing her virginity to co-star Scott Baio when she was a minor was "highly damaging," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Eggert, 51, starred alongside Baio, 62, on the 80s sitcom Charles in Charge, which ran for five season from 1984 to 1990.

The 51-year-old publicly accused Baio of sexual assault while she was a minor in January 2018, which he denied. The Los Angeles Count District Attorney's Office declined bringing charges against Baio the same year, citing an expired statute of limitations in the case.