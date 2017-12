7 of 7

“Yeah, there was some flirting,” Eggert once confessed of working with Baio, who she reportedly lost her virginity to when she was just 17. “Yeah there was some messing around when I was, like, 16. And don’t forget, he was in his 20s!” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images