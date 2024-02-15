Vladimir Putin Complains About Tucker Carlson's Softball Questions During Bombshell Moscow Interview: 'I Did Not Get Full Satisfaction'
Vladimir Putin recently complained about his recent interview with Tucker Carlson and the softball questions Carlson asked during the bombshell two-hour exchange, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come days after Carlson traveled to Moscow on February 6 to interview the controversial Russian leader, Putin spoke out to complain about the meeting and Carlson’s interview performance.
According to Putin, the fired Fox News host should have been more “aggressive” and asked more “sharp questions” during the lengthy exchange.
Instead, Carlson appeared to sit back and listen as the Russian despot attempted to justify his reasons for invading Ukraine and declaring war against the neighboring nation two years ago.
“To be honest, I thought that he would behave aggressively and ask so-called sharp questions,” Putin, 71, said during another interview from Russia on Wednesday.
“I was not just prepared for this, I wanted it, because it would give me the opportunity to respond in the same way,” the tyrant explained. “Frankly, I did not get full satisfaction from this interview.”
Putin also expressed surprise that Carlson barely interjected during the interview – especially when Putin spent roughly half of the two-hour exchange talking about the history between Russia and Ukraine.
“Surprisingly for a Western journalist, he turned out to be patient, listened to my lengthy monologues, especially those related to history,” Putin told the pro-Kremlin Russian TV interviewer Pavel Zarubin on Wednesday.
“He did not give me a reason to do what I had been prepared to do,” the Russian leader added. “To what degree it was meaningful at the end of the day, I cannot say.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson became the first Western journalist to interview Putin in more than two years when he traveled to Moscow earlier this month to meet with the Russian president.
The Kremlin explained that Putin only agreed to an interview with Carlson because Putin hoped that the former Fox News star’s approach would be different from the “one-sided” reporting on the war in Ukraine by almost every other Western news outlet.
Carlson faced backlash for interviewing Putin and providing the Russian warlord an outlet to propagate his reasons for invading Ukraine – a move that was condemned in February 2022 and continues to be condemned as the conflict continues two years later.
The fired Fox News star proceeded to tout Putin and Moscow after leaving Russia after the interview earlier this month.
Carlson described the Russian capital as being “so much nicer than any city in my country” during a speech at the World Governments Summit in Dubai earlier this week.
"It is so much nicer than any city in my country,” Carlson said during the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Monday. “I had no idea.”
“It is so much cleaner and safer and prettier, aesthetically, its architecture, its food, its service, than any city in the United States that you have to — and this is not ideological — how did that happen?" Carlson said. "How did that happen?"