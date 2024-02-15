‘Dangerous and Bad’: Donald Trump Goes OFF On Biden Before Being Shut Down in Attempt to Delay Trial Over Stormy Daniels Hush Money
Donald Trump called out President Biden on his ride to a New York courthouse — where he was shut down in his attempt to delay the trial over his alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
On Thursday, the ex-president took to his social media platform Truth Social to go off on Biden.
He told his followers, “A new category of crime is developing in New York City, and America itself, and it is bigger and more violent than anything seen in decades. It’s called BIDEN MIGRANT CRIME, and it will be really dangerous and BAD. Good luck, everyone, you’ll need it!”
A couple of moments later, he added, “Heading to yet another Courthouse in Manhattan on a case that would have never been brought if I wasn’t running for Pres. The Biden DOJ has its top person here in charge. Case should have never been brought, there is no crime. They want it before Election - Could have been brought 3 years ago. They waited until Election Period. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”
After Trump arrived at court, the judge presiding over the case denied a motion brought by the ex-president’s legal team. The court decided the trial would not be delayed and would proceed as scheduled on March 25.
The case involves Trump’s alleged $130k payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016 — ahead of the election. The money was paid to keep Stormy from talking about an alleged one-night stand she had with Trump while he was married to Melania.
In March 2023, a grand jury indicted Trump. He was charged with 34 felony counts of falsification of business records.
Trump denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He pleaded not guilty.
Outside court, Trump told reporters, “There was no crime here at all. This is just a way of hurting me in the election because I'm leading by a lot. They want to rush it because they want to get it desperately before the election. … They wouldn't have brought this — no way — except for the fact that I'm running for president and doing well."
On top of the court drama, Trump has been busy making sure the bipartisan aid bill doesn’t get passed in the House.
Trump’s allies, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, appear ready to kill the bill which would prevent Biden from securing a major win ahead of the election.