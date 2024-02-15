'Not a Good Look': Travis Kelce Called Out For Hitting Up Kansas City Restaurant Hours After Parade Shooting Where One Fan Died

After the shooting, Kelce tweeted, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Many called out Kelce on social media. One fan wrote, "Not a good look IMO for him a few hours after a person was killed and others wounded."

Another simply wrote, "Gross." One upset fan said, "America. Show must go on. Smh."