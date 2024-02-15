Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Travis Kelce

'Not a Good Look': Travis Kelce Called Out For Hitting Up Kansas City Restaurant Hours After Parade Shooting Where One Fan Died

travis kelce called out going out hours after kansas city parade super bowl winner shooting one dead many injured taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Kelce is being attacked online.

By:

Feb. 15 2024, Published 9:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce was spotted taking selfies with police outside a Kansas City restaurant — only hours after one fan was killed and others were left severely injured after a shooting at the parade for the Super Bowl winners.

On Wednesday night, Taylor Swift's boyfriend was photographed outside the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce called out going out hours after kansas city parade super bowl winner shooting one dead many injured taylor swift
Source: TWITTER

Footage from the scene of the shooting.

In a snap, obtained by TMZ, Kelce is seen smiling for the photo with an officer while throwing up the peace sign. The football star proceeded to walk into the restaurant.

The public appearance was criticized by man for being tone-deaf and insensitive given he was at the event earlier in the day.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce called out going out hours after kansas city parade super bowl winner shooting one dead many injured taylor swift
Source: TWITTER

Footage from the scene of the shooting.

After the shooting, Kelce tweeted, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Many called out Kelce on social media. One fan wrote, "Not a good look IMO for him a few hours after a person was killed and others wounded."

Another simply wrote, "Gross." One upset fan said, "America. Show must go on. Smh."

Article continues below advertisement

"Friends in low places… you’re the low places TK. Sober up and find humility," read another comment.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
travis kelce called out going out hours after kansas city parade super bowl winner shooting one dead many injured taylor swift
Source: TWITTER

The scene of the parade.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce did receive some support online. One person noted, "Give me a break. Like he could possibly do something about this shooting. Instead of going after him, go after our dumb politicians for not being able to deal with gun violence in the USA."

Another suggested, "Maybe meeting TK was the best part of this cop’s awful day. Maybe Travis shared some gratitude and encouragement and offered a selfie as a sign of thanks. That was my first thought"

"This probably made the cops day after a terrible day . If he would have said no you would have dragged him to. He was there with teammates and no one is complaining about them just Travis," said another supporter.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce called out going out hours after kansas city parade super bowl winner shooting one dead many injured taylor swift
Source: TWITTER

The aftermath of the shooting.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Kelce's girlfriend Swift was not present at the event.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the Chiefs said. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.