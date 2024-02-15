'Not a Good Look': Travis Kelce Called Out For Hitting Up Kansas City Restaurant Hours After Parade Shooting Where One Fan Died
Travis Kelce was spotted taking selfies with police outside a Kansas City restaurant — only hours after one fan was killed and others were left severely injured after a shooting at the parade for the Super Bowl winners.
On Wednesday night, Taylor Swift's boyfriend was photographed outside the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar.
In a snap, obtained by TMZ, Kelce is seen smiling for the photo with an officer while throwing up the peace sign. The football star proceeded to walk into the restaurant.
The public appearance was criticized by man for being tone-deaf and insensitive given he was at the event earlier in the day.
After the shooting, Kelce tweeted, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."
Many called out Kelce on social media. One fan wrote, "Not a good look IMO for him a few hours after a person was killed and others wounded."
Another simply wrote, "Gross." One upset fan said, "America. Show must go on. Smh."
"Friends in low places… you’re the low places TK. Sober up and find humility," read another comment.
Kelce did receive some support online. One person noted, "Give me a break. Like he could possibly do something about this shooting. Instead of going after him, go after our dumb politicians for not being able to deal with gun violence in the USA."
Another suggested, "Maybe meeting TK was the best part of this cop’s awful day. Maybe Travis shared some gratitude and encouragement and offered a selfie as a sign of thanks. That was my first thought"
"This probably made the cops day after a terrible day . If he would have said no you would have dragged him to. He was there with teammates and no one is complaining about them just Travis," said another supporter.
Kelce's girlfriend Swift was not present at the event.
“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the Chiefs said. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.”