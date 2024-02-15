Stupid Cupid: Huma Abedin and Son of Billionaire Democratic Donor George Soros Reveal Relationship on Valentine's Day
Huma Abedin, the former top aide to Hillary Clinton, and Alex Soros, the son of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship this Valentine’s Day, RadarOnline.com can report.
The revelation came in the form of a Valentine's Day post on social media where the pair shared a cozy picture taken at a restaurant in Paris.
The photo, which was shared by Soros, 38, on his Instagram account, showed the couple side-by-side with their arms around each other.
The younger Soros, who recently took over his father's $25 billion empire, could be seen with his arm around Abedin's waist.
"Happy Valentine's Day," the caption read alongside an animated sticker.
The couple's table was adorned with red roses and two jewelry boxes indicating that their Valentine's Day date was a special occasion.
Abedin, 47, was dressed in a shimmering gold dress and seemingly confirmed their relationship to her followers further by sharing the photo on her own Instagram Story on Wednesday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Abedin was previously married to disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner.
Abedin has been in the public eye for years due to her association with Clinton and her heavy involvement in Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump.
Abedin’s divorce from Weiner was finalized in 2017 – shortly after he was sentenced to prison for sexting with a minor.
“But he was my first love, and my greatest soulmate…then everything exploded,” Abedin said during a November 2021 interview regarding her ex-husband’s sexting scandal and their subsequent divorce.
“He didn’t just break my heart, he ripped it out and stomped on it over and over again,” she added at the time.
Although there were recent rumors about a potential reunion between Abedin and Weiner that were fueled by a sighting of the ex-couple dining together, those rumors were quickly denied by Weiner himself when asked about the matter by a reporter.
It was later revealed that Abedin had been secretly dating actor Bradley Cooper after being introduced by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
As for Alex Soros, he has made headlines for his family's wealth and philanthropic activities.
Alex took over his father's hedge fund empire last year – including the nonprofit Open Society Foundation which distributes around $1.5 billion annually to support liberal causes.
The NYU graduate had previously expressed his dedication to political matters and even stated that he is "more political" than his father.
“I’m more political,” the younger Soros said in June 2023 shortly after taking over his father’s empire.
“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” he added.