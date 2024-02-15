'I Didn't Hesitate': Man Who Tackled One of Three Suspected Shooters at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Speaks Out
A hero who tackled one of the three suspects accused of opening fire at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade this week has spoken out about the harrowing experience, RadarOnline.com can report.
Paul Contreras of Omaha, Nebraska was identified as one of the men who tackled one of the three shooters suspected of opening fire at the parade on Wednesday afternoon.
As of Thursday morning, one person was confirmed dead and 21 others injured as a result of the shooting. Authorities have three people in custody.
Contreras explained the experience to KETV-7 on Wednesday night. He was at the parade on Wednesday with his three daughters when the group thought they heard fireworks.
Moments later, Contreras saw one suspected shooter running and proceeded to tackle the suspect to the ground with the help of another hero.
“One guy was hollering and saying stop him, catch him, tackle him, whatever,” Contreras explained to KETV-7 on Wednesday night. “And he’s just bailing running.”
“And out of nowhere I heard that guy hollering so I am like, okay I am right here,” he continued. “I didn’t think about it. It’s just reaction. I didn’t hesitate – it was just do it.”
Contreras also said that he witnessed a gun fall out of the alleged shooter's hand as he and another bystander fought to tackle the suspect to the ground.
“So I went to tackle him, and another gentleman did the same thing, and as I’m tackling him I see his weapon either fall out of his hand or fall out of his sleeve,” Contreras said. “So when I saw that hit the ground I thought, we have to take this guy down.”
He explained that while it only took about 30 seconds for police to step in and take over, it felt like “forever.”
“So I did, and another good Samaritan did, and we held him down,” the hero explained. “It seemed like forever but it was probably only 30 seconds of holding him down.”
“And me and the other gentleman were hollering at ongoers saying where are the cops? Get the cops over here. We got him.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, three suspected shooters opened fire in downtown Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday afternoon as thousands gathered to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed that 21 individuals suffered gunshot wounds during the devastating shooting – including at least nine children.
One victim who has since been identified as a Kansas City Chiefs superfan and mom-of-two named Lisa Lopez-Galvan was confirmed dead.
Three suspects remain in custody.
"I'm angry at what happened today," Graves said during a press conference after the shooting. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.”
"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City,” the Kansas City Chiefs added in a statement released after the shooting on Wednesday.