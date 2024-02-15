Estate War: Michael Jackson’s Children Paris and Blanket Fought Late Singer's Executors Over Secret Deal Before $600 Million Music Catalog Sale Was Revealed

Earlier this month, it was revealed the estate sold half of Michael’s catalog to Sony for $600 million. Katherine and the executors have been fighting in court for months over a secret deal. Both sides have filed heavily redacted paperwork which have not revealed many specifics.

All signs point to the sale of the music catalog being the transaction being fought over.

As we first reported, in 2022, Branca and McClain asked the probate court to approve a lucrative deal. At the time, they said it could bring in over $400 million for Michael’s beneficiaries.