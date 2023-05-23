Michael Jackson’s Estate Fears His Mother Katherine’s Objections Will Torpedo Deal Potentially Worth Hundreds Of Millions For Late Pop Star's Kids

Michael Jackson’s estate fears his 93-year-old mother Katherine’s objections to a proposed deal will cause them to lose out on millions — that would go to the late pop star’s children, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Michael’s estate, run by executors John Branca and John McClain, asked the court to approve a lucrative transaction. The details of the deal were kept under seal but shared with Katherine Jackson and Michael’s children: Paris, Prince, and Blanket.