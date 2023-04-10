Michael Jackson’s Estate Demands LaToya’s Ex Turn Over Pop Star’s 'Stolen' Hard Drives That Could Contain Unreleased Music
The executors of Michael Jackson’s estate have demanded they be allowed to inspect the allegedly stolen property in the possession of LaToya’s ex-fiancé Jeffree Phillips — including hard drives which could contain unreleased music from the late pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the estate, run by John Branca and John McClain, wants Phillips ordered to allow them to inspect hard drivers & computers he took from Michael’s home.
As we first reported, last year, the executors dragged Phillips over $1 million in property they said was stolen from MJ’s home in the days after his 2009 death. In court documents, they claimed Phillips had made off with Michael’s iPhone, laptops, hard drives, driver’s license, prescription pill bottles, pajamas, and clothes.
In court, Jeffree denied that he stole the property. He claimed Michael’s mother Katherine instructed him to take the items from the home for storage.
He said, “I have never lied about having the Carolwood Items or otherwise concealed the fact that I kept the Carolwood Items in storage. Jackson's family members knew I had these items.”
Jeffree said, “Had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother,” he told the court.
He added, “my name has been dragged through the mud. I have been falsely painted as a thief and grave robber.”
The executors said they want the items taken by Jeffree produced for inspection and copying. Specifically, they want to see computers, hard drives, cassette tapes, and any other data media storage.
The estate said they want to view the material to determine if there are any “original compositions” by Michael.
Further, they add, “If the Electronic Devices for example, include Jackson’s personal data such as medical and financial information pertaining to him and his children, or personal or privileged communications that he received, it will be very difficult for Phillips to explain why he believed he was entitled to retain the materials. Although Phillips claims not to recall having reviewed the data on the Electronic Devices, a forensic inspection of the Devices will also test whether that claim is true.”
The estate wants Jeffree to show up with the property ASAP! The judge has yet to rule.