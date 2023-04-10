Michael Jackson’s Estate Demands LaToya’s Ex Turn Over Pop Star’s 'Stolen' Hard Drives That Could Contain Unreleased Music

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the estate, run by John Branca and John McClain , wants Phillips ordered to allow them to inspect hard drivers & computers he took from Michael’s home.

The executors of Michael Jackson ’s estate have demanded they be allowed to inspect the allegedly stolen property in the possession of LaToya ’s ex-fiancé Jeffree Phillips — including hard drives which could contain unreleased music from the late pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In court, Jeffree denied that he stole the property. He claimed Michael’s mother Katherine instructed him to take the items from the home for storage.

As we first reported, last year, the executors dragged Phillips over $1 million in property they said was stolen from MJ’s home in the days after his 2009 death. In court documents, they claimed Phillips had made off with Michael’s iPhone, laptops, hard drives, driver’s license , prescription pill bottles, pajamas, and clothes.

He said, “I have never lied about having the Carolwood Items or otherwise concealed the fact that I kept the Carolwood Items in storage. Jackson's family members knew I had these items.”

Jeffree said, “Had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother,” he told the court.

He added, “my name has been dragged through the mud. I have been falsely painted as a thief and grave robber.”