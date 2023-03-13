LaToya Jackson’s Ex Accuses Michael’s Estate Of Falsely Portraying Him As ‘Grave Robber’ Who Stole $1 Million Of Pop Star’s Property

LaToya Jackson’s ex-fiancé Jeffree Phillips has accused Michael’s estate of setting him up and attempting to falsely paint him as a thief after being accused of stealing $1 million worth of the late pop star's property, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to a court declaration filed by Phillips, obtained by RadarOnline.com, LaToya’s longtime partner denied claims that he stole the property.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

As we first reported, Michael’s estate believes Phillips showed up at the pop star’s home hours after he was rushed to the hospital in June 2009. The legendary entertainer was pronounced dead hours later. The estate said during all the chaos Phillips managed to take valuable property owned by Jackson out of his home. The estate claimed LaToya’s ex even tried to sell off the property last year — which led to them filing legal papers against Phillips.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The estate said Phillips stole Michael’s Mac laptops, pajamas, medicine bottles, private letters, a signed framed photograph of Jackson, a Michael Jackson doll, and roughly 11 framed platinum/gold record awards. In addition, they said he took Michael’s iPhone, California driver’s license, and even a handwritten letter the singer’s son Prince wrote him.

Article continues below advertisement

For months, Phillips has been adamant he didn’t steal the items but claimed Michael’s mom Katherine told him to take the property to keep stored. He said, “had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother. If Ms. Jackson instructed me to give the property back to the Estate, I would have done so.”

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

As we first reported, earlier this month, Phillips demanded that 92-year-old Katherine sit for a deposition in the case. Her lawyers opposed the request saying it was unnecessary to force Michael’s mom to relive his final days. Michael’s nephew Taj told the court, “My Grandmother was and is still very affected by the death of my Uncle, her child. This was by far the saddest event that I saw her experience in her life. Understandably, she finds it very difficult to talk about my Uncle’s last few years and also about the very sad weeks and months following his sudden and unexpected death.” Now, in a new declaration, Phillips, who dated LaToya from 1995 through 2015, said he remains perplexed by the court battle because he’s close to the Jackson family.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

“Over the years, I became close with the entire Jackson family, including Michael Jackson’'s mother, Katherine Jackson. She treated me like a son, the Jackson siblings’' treated me like a brother and their kids treated me like their uncle. They still speak to me as family when they see me,” he wrote. He added, “Although my relationship withLaToyaJackson ended (on amicable terms), I remain friends withLaToya Jackson and members of the Jackson family to this day.”

Phillips repeated his claim that Katherine told him to take the items. He claimed to have reached out to Michael’s mom months after the singer’s death to talk about the property. Phillips claimed she told him to keep it in storage. LaToya’s ex said he never planned to sell any of the property. He said an auction company contacted him in 2022 to discuss some of the items he had.

Article continues below advertisement

He said when he arrived at the meeting with a couple of Michael’s items. Phillips said one of the men then showed him a badge and seized the items. Phillips wrote, “This entire ordeal has taken a significant mental and emotional toll on me. It has affected my personal life, my business and people's trust in me. Had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother.”

He added, “my name has been dragged through the mud. I have been falsely painted as a thief and grave robber.” The case is ongoing.