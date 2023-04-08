George Soros' Son Used Political Connections To Secure 'Easy Access' To The White House, Critic Claims

Much like his father, Alexander Soros has become a prolific Democratic fund raiser scoring over a dozen meetings with White House officials in 2022, according to the building's visitor logs.

The 37-year-old has a habit of documenting his many meetings with world leaders on social media. He's shared photo ops he's had with former President Barack Obama, current Vice President Kamala Harris, Squad Member Ilhan Omar, former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.