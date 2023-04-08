George Soros' Son Used Political Connections To Secure 'Easy Access' To The White House, Critic Claims
The son of billionaire George Soros is considered an unofficial White House ambassador after making at least 14 visits to the presidential mansion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Much like his father, Alexander Soros has become a prolific Democratic fund raiser scoring over a dozen meetings with White House officials in 2022, according to the building's visitor logs.
The 37-year-old has a habit of documenting his many meetings with world leaders on social media. He's shared photo ops he's had with former President Barack Obama, current Vice President Kamala Harris, Squad Member Ilhan Omar, former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Alexander was one of 330 people who attended a state dinner on the White House South Lawn hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, honoring French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.
The following day, the billionaire's son reportedly met with both Advisor to the Counselor of President Mariana Adame and Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer.
It's unclear why the young philanthropist visited the President's home so often. Still, Mike Howel, director of the Oversight Project at the Conservative Heritage Foundation and outspoken opponent of Alexander and his father, claimed that the Soros family is already "done tremendous damage to our country."
"The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western Civilization," Mike told the Post. "The Biden administration and rogue prosecutor movement may be [its] most damaging purchase in America to date."
According to Matt Palumbo, author of The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros, Biden's transition team was filled with individuals connected to the Soros family.
Palumbo wrote, "All throughout the White House, there is a Soros hold somewhere, and his son is his father's new ambassador."
Far-right mouthpieces such as InfoWars Alex Jones and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have been pushing a narrative claiming the Soros' are in control of the Democratic party and have recently claimed that the 92-year-old Hungarian-born fundraiser is connected to former president Donald Trump's recent legal issues.
They point to a $1 million donation in 2021 to a committee that backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as payment to fuel their conspiracy theories.
George claimed he never directly supported Bragg's campaign and denied knowing the DA.
