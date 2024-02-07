Prince Harry Flees London After 24-Hour Trip to Visit King Charles Following His Cancer Diagnosis
Well, that was quick. Prince Harry has already left London and is on his way home to California after spending only 45 minutes with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex was only in London for a whirlwind 24 hours before hurrying home to his family — wife Meghan Markle and children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.
As this outlet reported, Harry arrived in London at 2 PM on Tuesday, just one day after Buckingham Palace made the shock announcement that the 75-year-old King is battling cancer. The estranged father and son spent only 45 minutes together at Clarence House, leaving many to assume they would spend more — and possibly longer — time together this week.
But Harry was spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday and could land at LAX in time for dinner.
If the duke jumped on the 3 PM flight, he could be there by 6 PM local time. Harry did not stay on royal grounds during his rapid trip to see his ailing father. Instead, he spent the night at a luxury London hotel open to the public, according to Daily Mail.
Charles appeared in good spirits when he was photographed leaving Clarence House with his wife, Queen Camilla, at 3:30 PM, after spending under an hour with his youngest child and despite starting his outpatient cancer treatment this week.
Despite meeting with his dad, Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William, had "no plans" to meet up during the visit as sources said the Prince of Wales is solely focused on helping his wife, Kate Middleton, on her road to recovery after a recent hospital stay, caring for their three children, and now, his father.
Royal experts warned Harry needed to make peace with his family amid Charles' uphill health battle — especially since the King is the only parent he or William has left after losing their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.
"I'm sure Harry will put aside the past right now for this serious issue," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said. "It's so important that everyone is pulling in the right direction."
Kristina Kyriacou, the King's former press secretary, said she had high hopes for their family reunion.
"Charles adores Harry. He didn't want any of this estrangement," she stated. "If out of bad news, some good news comes and Harry and the King and the Queen and his brother are reunited - how wonderful."
Unfortunately, that didn't appear to happen.
The palace did not disclose what kind of cancer King Charles was diagnosed with 18 months into his reign; however, he will continue his royal duties from home while receiving treatment and has canceled all in-person events.