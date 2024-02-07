Prince Harry Flees London After 24-Hour Trip to Visit King Charles Following His Cancer Diagnosis

Well, that was quick. Prince Harry has already left London and is on his way home to California after spending only 45 minutes with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex was only in London for a whirlwind 24 hours before hurrying home to his family — wife Meghan Markle and children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.