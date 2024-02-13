Cold-Blooded! Harry Avoided Queen Camilla When He Spoke to Ailing King Charles About Cancer Diagnosis, Her Friend Claims

In his book, Harry detailed some of the lingering tension and said he and his now-estranged brother, William, begged Charles not to marry Camilla. He described her as "dangerous" and accused Camilla of sacrificing him on her own "personal PR altar."

"I don't look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and done everything she can to improve her own reputation," Harry clarified on Good Morning America.

Wyatt said that Harry kept his distance during his whirlwind trip to the UK last week. "As olive branches go, it's a massive opportunity missed by the Prince of Petulance — though it's likely our laidback Queen wouldn't have minded either way," she wrote.