Cold-Blooded! Harry Avoided Queen Camilla When He Spoke to Ailing King Charles About Cancer Diagnosis, Her Friend Claims
Prince Harry gave Queen Camilla the cold shoulder while spending time with his ailing father, King Charles, in the United Kingdom, according to her longtime friend who said the frosty treatment is uncalled for.
"Harry, I hear, preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother when he spoke to the King about his cancer diagnosis," British journalist Petronella Wyatt wrote in a column for The Telegraph, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In his book, Harry detailed some of the lingering tension and said he and his now-estranged brother, William, begged Charles not to marry Camilla. He described her as "dangerous" and accused Camilla of sacrificing him on her own "personal PR altar."
"I don't look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and done everything she can to improve her own reputation," Harry clarified on Good Morning America.
Wyatt said that Harry kept his distance during his whirlwind trip to the UK last week. "As olive branches go, it's a massive opportunity missed by the Prince of Petulance — though it's likely our laidback Queen wouldn't have minded either way," she wrote.
"I do not understand his continuing choler where the Queen is concerned," Camilla's longtime friend added. "Perhaps, having dispatched his brother and sister-in-law, he had run out of family members to insult. I have known Camilla since I was 18, and she is palpably incapable of the scheming Harry has often accused her of. To what has sometimes been her detriment, she is incapable of machinations of any kind."
While briefly visiting the UK, Harry reportedly did not see William nor his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who has been in recovery after her recent abdominal surgery.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," the palace shared in their statement announcing his condition. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."
RadarOnline.com spoke to two top medical experts who suspect cancer found inside the monarch was most likely near his prostate, such as the liver, stomach, or even the lung.
If it spreads to his vital organs, they believe he may only have a few years left to live.
William, who is first in line for the throne, is claimed to be "absolutely serious about becoming Britain's next monarch and providing stability" in the future.