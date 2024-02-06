King Charles May Only Have a Few Years Left to Live if Cancer Spread to Vital Organs: Doctors
King Charles could only have a few years left to live if the cancer ravaging his body has spread to vital organs that are difficult to treat, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced Charles had been diagnosed with cancer that was spotted during a medical procedure for an enlarged prostate.
“'During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” said the palace statement which did not identify the location of the potentially life-threatening tumor. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,”
RadarOnline.com spoke to two top medical experts who suspect cancer found inside the 75-year-old monarch will most likely be near his prostrate, such as the liver, stomach, or even the lung.
“You die with prostate cancer, not of it, according to most current studies,” noted New York Internist Dr. Stuart Fischer told RadarOnline.com. “There are medicines and they have been around for at least 30 years. They are anti-testosterones, and, in most cases, they prevent the growth of the metastasis.”
“Once a metastasis spreads to the lung and liver, for example, it is quite difficult to treat,” he added. “If the cancer was found in the lung and liver for example his life expectancy will be a couple of years – if he’s lucky.”
Dr. Fischer told RadarOnline.com that the cancer was more than likely spotted while doctors examined Charles with either a sonogram, a CT scan, or inside an MRI machine that can produce detailed images of internal organs.
Dr. Gabe Mirkin told RadarOnline.com that doctors examining Charles’ prostate and other nearby organs most like spotted the tumor and immediately took a biopsy of the suspicious nodule.
“Once a cancer spreads to other organs the prognosis is five years or under five years survival rate,” Dr. Mirkin said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Charles informed his sons William and Harry about the news before telling the public.
Sources told Globe that before the cancer scare, amid his ongoing health problems, Charles had started planning to abdicate his throne to his son William.
Another insider told the outlet that Prince William is “absolutely serious about becoming Britain’s next monarch and providing stability."