King Charles III

Family First: King Charles III Personally Told Estranged Son Prince Harry About Cancer Battle Despite Years-Long Feud

prince harry turned down invite king charles th birthday pp
Source: MEGA; Mirrorpix / MEGA

The royals are putting the family feud aside in the wake of King Charles' health battle.

Feb. 5 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry learned of his father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis straight from the horse's mouth, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 75-year-old King personally told royal renegades Harry and Meghan Markle of his medical crisis before going public with his health battle, according to well-placed insiders.

prince harry rush home king charles cancer diagnosis source
Source: MEGA

Charles personally told his estranged son about his cancer diagnosis.

Harry is putting the family feud aside to be with his ailing father and will travel to the United Kingdom to see Charles this week, several sources confirmed.

“The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis,” one source close to Harry told the Guardian. “He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

prince harry rush home king charles cancer diagnosis source
Source: MEGA

King Charles returned to London to receive outpatient treatment for his diagnosis.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex wasn't the only royal family member Charles personally notified of his health issue. The King told Prince William, Kate Middleton, and his three siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — before revealing his diagnosis to the world.

As this outlet reported, Buckingham Palace made the shocking announcement on Monday.

“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said.

They also revealed he will be postponing his public appearances while he receives treatment.

prince harry meghan markle lowest point decade disastrous source
Source: MEGA

Harry is said to be traveling to the U.K. this week to visit his sick dad.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the palace continued, revealing the family has hopes for a positive outcome.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement added. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

prince william prepared to assume throne before charles cancer diagnosis
Source: MEGA

King Charles' cancer diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Charles returned to London earlier today to begin outpatient treatment. Meanwhile, rumors already began swirling that the King was planning to abdicate his throne to William before his diagnosis — a plan that has allegedly sparked "panic" for his oldest son.

"William is horrified his workaholic father is quitting — it's the last thing he expected," the insider told the Globe before his health battle was exposed. "Charles always vowed he would use his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as an example and rule until his dying day."

Charles' diagnosis comes less than a year after his coronation following his mother's September 2022 death.

