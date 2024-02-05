Prince William 'Prepared' to Assume Throne Before King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
King Charles' eldest son, Prince William, is "panicked" but ready to assume the throne should the day come earlier than he could have imagined, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders close to the royal family said William is "absolutely serious about becoming Britain's next monarch and providing stability," according to a report published before Charles' latest health woe.
Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, revealing he has already begun "regular treatments" and remains "wholly positive" about his recovery while postponing his public-facing royal engagements.
He is reportedly planning to abdicate his throne in favor of his heir after serving less than 18 months as monarch. The Globe cited tipsters that claim William is concerned about taking the reins so soon.
It was noted that the King underwent diagnostic tests during a recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, which led to the discovery.
"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," according to the palace statement.
Reports claim that Charles told both of his sons, William and Harry, personally about his diagnosis as well as his three siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward before going public with the news.
Harry, who resides in California with his family of four after stepping down from his royal duties, is believed to be making a trip to the UK in the coming days.
- REVEALED: King Charles III Plans to Abdicate The Throne to 'Panicked' Prince William: Report
- Coronation Catastrophe: King Charles III's Emotional Stability 'Hanging On By A Thread' Ahead Of Prince Harry's Arrival
- Prince Harry Rushing Home to Support King Charles After Learning of Devastating Cancer Diagnosis
Insiders claim there is tension between Harry and William due to the former's royal bashing and William believing it caused their father additional stress and strain.
The King appeared in good spirits when he stepped out on Sunday morning to attend a church service with Queen Camilla.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Charles was crowned in May 2023 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in Sept. 2022, following her historic 70 years on the throne and celebrating a Platinum Jubilee. William is next in line should Charles' health continue to deteriorate.
"Young and hardy William will guarantee the future of the monarchy and is prepared to assume his duties at a moment's notice," a palace courtier told the National Enquirer.
Prior to this development, William had withdrawn from public engagements while he helped his wife, Kate Middleton, recover after abdominal surgery while caring for their three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home," read a statement shared by the palace. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."