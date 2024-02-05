Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, revealing he has already begun "regular treatments" and remains "wholly positive" about his recovery while postponing his public-facing royal engagements.

He is reportedly planning to abdicate his throne in favor of his heir after serving less than 18 months as monarch. The Globe cited tipsters that claim William is concerned about taking the reins so soon.

It was noted that the King underwent diagnostic tests during a recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, which led to the discovery.