Porsha Williams Guobadia has reclaimed her peach! The reality TV personality has officially rejoined the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast for Season 16 after a two-season absence, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. Williams announced her return Tuesday — just one week after sources told this outlet exclusively that she had not yet signed on the dotted line and "no one" had been locked in for the upcoming season.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” the comeback queen said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!” She joined the cast in Season 5 and left after Season 13, later landing her spin-off show, Porsha’s Family Matters, in 2021.

Source: Bravo Bravo has yet to reveal who will be joining Porsha for her comeback season.

Bravo has high hopes for Williams' return after a low-rated Season 15, which included losing its longest-holding peach, Kandi Burruss. The music songwriter and producer dropped the bombshell that she would not be renewing her contract earlier this month at the Grammy Awards. "I decided I’m not coming back this year," Burruss told Variety.

"A friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it?’ " she shared. "So I was just like, 'You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment." "It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long," Burruss noted. "But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things."

Source: MEGA The longest-standing RHOA star Kandi Burruss will not be back.

While Williams is in, Bravo has yet to announce who is joining her when production resumes. RadarOnline.com broke the story last week — sources told us that some contracts had been given out, but they hadn't been signed, sealed, or returned; however, more cast announcements will soon be trickling in.

Source: MEGA Porsha's archenemy Kenya Moore shared that she'd welcome Williams back on the show with open arms.

The most recent season included Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Marlo Hampton. Moore confirmed RadarOnline.com's story, revealing that the RHOA cast for Season 16 had not been finalized — but she was ready and willing to welcome her archenemy (Williams) back to the show with open arms.

