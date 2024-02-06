Your tip
'RHOA' Shakeup: Porsha Williams Hasn't Signed Contract for Season 16 Comeback, Source Reveals

Source: MEGA; Bravo

Sources connected to Porsha Williams told RadarOnline.com that she has not signed a contract to rejoin the show.

Feb. 6 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Hold onto your peaches because Porsha Williams isn't officially a Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member again — at least, not yet. Sources connected to the reality star tell RadarOnline.com that she has not signed a contract to rejoin the show.

We're told that she isn't the only one, either.

Source: MEGA

Porsha left 'RHOA' in September 2021 ahead of Season 14.

"No one has signed a contract for Season 16," and "no one is locked in," the insider confirmed to RadarOnline.com on Tuesday, which includes her RHOA archenemy, Kenya Moore. We can reveal that some contracts have been given out but haven't been signed, sealed, or returned.

Source: BRAVO

Kandi Burruss revealed she will not be returning to Season 16 after a 14-year run.

Our insider said there were "plenty of talks" about the possible cast before RHOA star Kandi Burruss announced she was walking away from the franchise after a 14-year run.

"I decided I’m not coming back this year," the Xscape singer told Variety on the Grammys red carpet days ago.

Burruss explained the reason behind her exit.

"A friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it?’ " she shared. "So I was just like, 'You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment."

"It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long," Burruss noted. "But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things."

Porsha Williams
Source: MEGA

Porsha's archenemy, Kenya Moore, said she'd welcome Williams back on the program.

While Burruss is out, Moore recently teased her comeback and confirmed our exclusive story by telling Page Six that the RHOA cast for Season 16 is almost "finalized." Kenya also spoke about the shift in star power after a lackluster Season 15, which saw a significant drop in ratings.

Source: MEGA

Season 15 suffered a significant drop in ratings, with fans calling on Bravo to change up the cast.

“I think they’re 100 percent focused on creating a dynamic new cast with some oldies and some newbies,” she said. “So we’ll see. We’ll see. Season 16 might just be as sweet as you want it to be."

Last year's cast included Burruss, Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Marlo Hampton. None of them have been confirmed to return yet — but we're told the network is working on it.

When we reached out to Bravo for comment, a representative said they do not comment on casting.

