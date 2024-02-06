Porsha Williams Returning to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' as Kandi Burruss Exits: Report
Porsha Williams will be making a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16 as Kandi Burruss leaves the show.
Sources told The Neighborhood Talk that Porsha is "locked in" for the next season. The reality star left the show after season 13 after she announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia.
In 2021, Porsha told fans she would not be returning for season 14. "After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," she said.
"Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."
The Neighborhood Talk reported that Porsha will be joined by longtime RHOA star Kenya Moore.
The news of Porsha's return comes one day after Kandi announced she would NOT be returning for another season.
Over the weekend, Kandi announced the news at the Grammys. She said, “I’m not really keeping up right now" when asked about the next season.
“I’m not keeping up. I already said it, so I’ll tell you. I decided I’m not coming back this year. It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things," she said.
Andy Cohen reacted to Kandi's announcement on Monday.
"Incredible run," he said. "And you think about how much she not only went through on the show but brought to the show. When she came on, she was with AJ. He, between filming our first season and shooting the reunion, was killed. She lost him. Mama Joyce was disapproving of AJ in her first season. This was season two of Atlanta. It was Kandi's first season."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, for months, rumors have swirled that producers were planning to shake up the cast after a ratings-starved season.
No decision has been made on Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Drew Sidora.