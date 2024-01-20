NeNe Leakes Says the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Cast Needs Some 'Fresh Blood'
NeNe Leakes, the former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has some strong opinions about the current state of the show.
In an interview at LAX on Wednesday, January 17, she didn't hold back, criticizing the show's declining ratings and suggesting that the producers need to make some drastic changes.
Leakes believes it's time for the show to bring in some "fresh blood." She argued that constantly relying on the same cast members year after year is becoming stale and uninteresting for viewers.
While she doesn't advocate for a complete reset like The Real Housewives of New York, she insisted that at least half of the current cast should be replaced.
Leakes admitted that she no longer watches the show herself. Instead, she relies on social media clips to stay updated. According to her, the show just isn't the same as it used to be.
In the same interview, she spoke highly of Kim Zolciak, suggesting that there may be potential for reconciliation.
Despite her harsh words, Leakes believes she could offer something valuable to the show and help improve its ratings. However, she isn't too eager to return.
She has had a tumultuous relationship with the show, accusing executives and fellow cast members of racism in 2022.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, RHOA star Kandi Burruss recently claimed that none of the Atlanta cast have been asked back for 16 yet.
During a recent livestream, Kandi told her viewers, "They still haven’t told everybody who they’re bringing back. Yeah, they’re over here — they’re being real — [they’re] trippin’! People got lives around here. We gotta make plans for other things."
In a separate interview, she claimed, “They are still waiting on the new cast, so I can’t tell you anything.”
Sheree Whitfield also revealed that she hadn't heard anything about the ladies returning for season 16 either.
Fans of the BRAVO show took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustration surrounding the lack of clarity about who is and who isn't going to be returning to the show for another season.
One user wrote, "Kandi and Kenya are essential to the show. You’re trippin. All the franchise needed was to refresh the cast. It is an ensemble show, after all. Just because you’re disgruntled, don’t watch then, but many of us want the franchise to survive, yes it needs a RHOM-style reboot."
Another user shared, "I hope that RHOA gets a reboot, last season was so stale. I need them to find Atlanta socialites who are fabulous ... I feel like RHOBH has a glamorous factor to it. I also feel like they have arguments, but they’re always able to come back and have fun with each other."