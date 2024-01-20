NeNe Leakes Says the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Cast Needs Some 'Fresh Blood'

Leakes believes it's time for the show to bring in some "fresh blood." She argued that constantly relying on the same cast members year after year is becoming stale and uninteresting for viewers.

While she doesn't advocate for a complete reset like The Real Housewives of New York, she insisted that at least half of the current cast should be replaced.

Leakes admitted that she no longer watches the show herself. Instead, she relies on social media clips to stay updated. According to her, the show just isn't the same as it used to be.

In the same interview, she spoke highly of Kim Zolciak, suggesting that there may be potential for reconciliation.