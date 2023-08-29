Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss Axed From ‘RHOA,’ Producers Cleaning House to Reboot Show
Real Housewives of Atlanta producers were unsatisfied with season 15 and aware fans have labeled the season “boring” — and now they have decided to recast the entire show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that producers have decided to start from square one and give all the women their walking papers.
The decision means longtime cast members Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are out. In addition, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Drew Sidora will be given their walking papers.
B Scott broke the bombshell casting news.
Sources told the outlet that RHOA producers watched Real Housewives of New York be revamped with an entirely new cast — and fans have been loving the switch up. The move saved producers millions after getting rid of expensive talent like Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps.
B Scott reported that producers are not looking to bring back old stars like Porsha Williams or Kim Zolciak. Instead, they have decided to start from square one. Sources said the producers have already started casting and making calls around town to find out about potential new cast members.
An insider claimed that while the producers are recasting the whole cast, one of two of the current stars could stick around to be a “friend” of the cast.
For weeks, Kenya has been blasting producers on social media claiming they aren’t showing her life and cutting scenes that she filmed. In particular, she was upset that her daughter Brooklyn’s birthday party wasn’t aired.
Sources told B. Scott that producers didn’t air the footage because it wasn’t interesting.
As we previously reported, RHOA has struggled to find an audience this season.
Season 15 of the Bravo show premiered on May 7 to 834,000 viewers and 0.28 in the key demo. The following week only 738k viewers turned in but that had dropped to 657k in the latest episode that aired on May 28.
Earlier this year, sources told RadarOnline.com that the cast members were concerned about their future due to the low ratings “They are worried Bravo will pull a recast on them as they did to the cast of Real Housewives of New York,” said a source. “None of them feel safe, even Kandi.”