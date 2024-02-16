Prince Harry Breaks His Silence on King Charles' Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Think Any Illness Brings Families Together'
Prince Harry broke his silence on his father King Charles’ shocking cancer diagnosis this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles, 75, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex broke his silence on the matter on Friday.
According to Harry, he “loves his family” was grateful that he was able to visit Charles shortly after learning of the king’s devastating diagnosis.
“Look I love my family,” Prince Harry, 39, told Good Morning America on Friday morning. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”
“I went to go and see him as soon as I could,” he added.
The renegade royal also revealed that he believes the king’s recent cancer diagnosis could have a “reunifying effect” for him and the rest of the royal family – particularly after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been feuding with the rest of the royal family in recent years.
“Absolutely,” Harry said during his GMA interview. “Yeah, I’m sure.”
“Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together,” the duke continued. “I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month.
The cancer was reportedly found when the 75-year-old monarch visited the London Clinic to undergo a procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Although it is unclear what form of cancer King Charles was diagnosed with, the Firm ruled out prostate cancer.
“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Buckingham Palace announced on February 5. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace continued. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement went on. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
King Charles broke his silence on his recent cancer diagnosis this past weekend.
The cancer-stricken monarch thanked the public for their unwavering support and emphasized that such support serves as “the greatest comfort and encouragement” amid this trying time.
“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world,” Charles said.
“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience,” he added.