King Charles III Planning His Own $250 Million Funeral Following Cancer Diagnosis: Report
King Charles III is reportedly planning his own $250 million funeral in the wake of his devastating cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ailing monarch buried his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, just 17 months ago in a send-off that was watched by an estimated 4.1 billion people around the world. Now, a shocking report alleges Charles wants to give himself an over-the-top farewell.
"Charles wants a send-off even bigger and better than Queen Elizabeth's," a well-placed palace insider told the National Enquirer.
"Charles says he waited 70 years to take the throne, so he deserves a fabulous farewell!" the source added.
Funeral preparations are reportedly code-named Operation Menai Bridge. Charles is said to be honored at Westminster Abbey with all the pomp and circumstance befitting a king. The guest list is said to include hundreds of foreign royals and dignitaries, as well as political and religious leaders, courtiers, and friends.
While funeral preparations are alleged to be underway, sources claim Charles' feuding family has thrown a wrench into his plans.
His disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, 64, who was stripped of his royal duties after an estimated $12 million legal settlement with Jeffrey Epstein's victim Virginia Giuffre, will allegedly have no formal role in the funeral, sources said.
"Once again, Andrew is asserting his innocence, but His Majesty will hear none of it," the insider added.
The King reportedly worries the feud between his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, could be another distraction — but the source claimed the stubborn monarch won't let petty squabbles threaten his final farewell.
According to the insider, if Harry refuses to swallow his pride and apologize for badmouthing his family — and Andrew causes any embarrassment — Charles will "relegate the royal black sheep to seats in the back" as "his final decree!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.
While it's hard to imagine Harry would be shunned to the nosebleeds at his own father's funeral, he wasn't given a front-row seat to Charles' coronation last summer.
Harry famously attended the lavish event without his wife, Meghan Markle, or their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duke of Sussex had no formal role in the service and was seated rows behind his brother. His view was also blocked by the feathers of Princess Anne's hat.
In addition to his seating snub, Prince Harry did not join his family members on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the service.