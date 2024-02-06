Prince William Has 'No Plans' to Meet With Estranged Brother Harry in U.K. Despite King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William has yet to carve out any time to reunite with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, who jetted over to the UK on the heels of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, sources close to the royal family claimed.

The Duke of Sussex touched down in London today after catching an urgent flight out of Los Angeles, while his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed behind in Montecito with their children, RadarOnline.com has learned.