Prince William Has 'No Plans' to Meet With Estranged Brother Harry in U.K. Despite King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis
Prince William has yet to carve out any time to reunite with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, who jetted over to the UK on the heels of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, sources close to the royal family claimed.
The Duke of Sussex touched down in London today after catching an urgent flight out of Los Angeles, while his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed behind in Montecito with their children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Two SUVs believed to be escorting the Duke of Sussex traveled with cop cars from Heathrow Airport to Clarence House.
Charles is currently undergoing outpatient treatment after finding out the news about his health during a prostate procedure at a private London hospital more than a week ago.
"It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, revealing the monarch will pause his public events while continuing his role as head of state.
Royal experts have speculated that Charles' deteriorating health may be the catalyst for a fresh start within the family after Harry's royal bashing in his memoir, Spare, and Netflix series.
It's speculated that Harry and Charles haven't spent time together since the coronation ceremony in May 2023 following the death of Queen Elizabeth in Sept. 2022.
However, insiders close to William said he isn't focused on reuniting with Harry at this time as he now has new responsibilities to take on as Charles focuses on his recovery.
"The prince's main focus is for his wife, who is recovering from surgery, his three children and now his father," a tipster told The Mirror.
"There are no plans for Harry's visit to act as some kind of vehicle for reconciliation."
As we previously reported, William is claimed to still have some lingering animosity toward his renegade royal sibling.
Sources say Charles' oldest son was worried about his father's well-being months before the diagnosis amid reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's war against the royal family added further stress on the 75-year-old monarch.
Charles is reported to have personally told his family members including son Harry as well as his own siblings about his cancer battle before informing the rest of the world.
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the palace shared.