'Very Positive': King Charles’ Cancer ‘Caught Early,’ Doctors Feel Prognosis is Good: Report
King Charles III was in good spirits following the shocking news that he was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.
Sources close to the King reveal he was "determined" to get back to business as usual on Monday only hours after Buckingham Palace announced the news of Charles’ health.
An insider said the cancer was caught early and the “prognosis is good,” according to Daily Mail. Charles and his doctors are said to be feeling "very positive" about the situation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Charles had been admitted to the hospital on January 26 and underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate. Doctors discovered the cancer during the procedure.
On Monday, Buckingham Palace said, “During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.”
It added, “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement continued “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the palace said. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
As we previously reported, royal sources revealed Charles called his sons William and Harry before revealing the news to the world. Harry immediately rushed to book a flight to the UK to be with his father.
Harry’s wife Meghan Markle did not travel with her husband and no plans for her to visit have been announced.
On Monday, Daily Mail reported that Charles arrived in London with his wife Camilla to begin out-patient treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
Insiders said Camilla will be by Charles’ side throughout his treatment but has refused to step down from her public engagements.
Prince William, whose wife Kate Middleton is still recovering from scheduled abdominal surgery, will return to his duties tomorrow to help Charles with the workload.
Charles canceled all his public appearances, but sources told Daily Mail he plans to continue to work and conduct “a small number of face-to-face private meetings.”