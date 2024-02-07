Royal Family Shakeup: King Charles' Alleged Secret Love Child Plans to Compare DNA With Harry's to 'Prove' He's 'Next in Line' for Throne

"I want answers," he told news outlet 7NEWS.com.au. "And I feel Prince Harry is the man to help me find them."

"I'm going to make contact with him and explore this as an opportunity. At the end of the day, I feel like he just might be as keen as I am to expose what Charles and Camilla and the powers that be have done to me. The injustice."

Dorante-Day said he has no ill will toward the monarch but is determined to discover more about his upbringing. "I'd much rather hear the truth about what happened to me come from his mouth instead of a DNA test," he added.