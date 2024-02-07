Royal Family Shakeup: King Charles' Alleged Secret Love Child Plans to Compare DNA With Harry's to 'Prove' He's 'Next in Line' for Throne
Simon Dorante-Day, the Australian man who believes King Charles III and Queen Camilla are his long-lost parents, sent well wishes to the ailing monarch while revealing his plan to approach Prince Harry for DNA testing.
"We spent the morning listening to the news reports, taking it all in," Dorante-Day said after Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer following a prostate operation that required a three-day hospital visit.
The Queensland man, who believes he is the royal couple's first-born son, said that while he hopes Charles makes a speedy recovery, "the wheels are in motion" when it comes to connecting with Harry.
Dorante-Day expressed that he's been a longtime supporter of the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their senior duties in 2020 before releasing an explosive tell-all Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, Spare.
"I think it’s disgraceful the way they've been treated by the royal family," said Dorante-Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I want answers," he told news outlet 7NEWS.com.au. "And I feel Prince Harry is the man to help me find them."
"I'm going to make contact with him and explore this as an opportunity. At the end of the day, I feel like he just might be as keen as I am to expose what Charles and Camilla and the powers that be have done to me. The injustice."
Dorante-Day said he has no ill will toward the monarch but is determined to discover more about his upbringing. "I'd much rather hear the truth about what happened to me come from his mouth instead of a DNA test," he added.
He said it's worth pointing out that Charles and Camilla, as well as Buckingham Palace, have never "denied" his claims or told him he's "wrong."
"And I think their silence speaks volumes," he speculated.
"I also have a lot of personal friends who are both western and eastern and traditional healers who have been very successful with treating cancer," Doronte-Day added. "If he wants a helping hand, I'm more than happy to step in. But he's got to tell the truth first."
Born on April 5, 1966, in the UK, Doronte-Day said if he is right about his theories, it will have a staggering impact on the monarchy.
He claims to have been adopted to a family in Portsmouth, England, who had ties to the late Queen and told outright by his grandmother that he was Charles and Camilla's son.
"At the end of the day, when I prove that I'm their son, everything will change," he said, claiming the implications will be huge. "I will be next in line to the throne, [my wife] Elvie will be Queen. It won't be Wills and Kate — it will be us."
Charles and Camilla have never addressed his claims.