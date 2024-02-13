Just Married: Usher Weds Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Top-Secret Vegas Ceremony
Usher was riding high last night — and it wasn't just because he nailed the Super Bowl halftime. The Yeah! singer, 45, officially got hitched to his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, in Las Vegas on Sunday, and his mother, Jonnetta Patton, served as the newlywed's witness, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The new Mr. and Mrs. Raymond said "I do" at Vegas Weddings. Usher's top-secret ceremony was officiated by Rev. Ronald Joseph Pokrywka on the same day as the performer's Super Bowl halftime show.
Usher and Jennifer's hush-hush nuptials were laid bare in their marriage certificate obtained by TMZ.
RadarOnline.com checked out the Vegas Weddings' website and can reveal Usher likely paid as high as $2,519 or as low as $158 for a chapel wedding, opting for the reverend instead of the traditional Sin City officiant, Elvis.
Vegas Weddings also hosts outdoor and drive-thru packages, ranging from $89 and up, with the most pricey ceremony location being the Grand Canyon at $5,195.
It's not surprising that Usher went with Vegas Weddings instead of Little White Wedding Chapel, which is famous for shotgun ceremonies for A-listers like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Britney Spears, and more.
Melody Willis-Williams, who is the president of Vegas Weddings, also confirmed the news.
"Congratulations to the Newlyweds! What a great game and Usher’s performance was phenomenal! We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife. As much as we love, love, this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!" she told the outlet.
The confirmation comes just one day after RadarOnline.com reported that Usher had obtained a marriage license on February 8. The newlyweds turned it up after Usher's halftime performance at a party where they showed up dressed in all white.
The OMG singer flashed his gold hardware on that finger at the bash — an indicator he had pulled the trigger, but it wasn't until the marriage certificate was made public that fans knew for sure.
Usher's marriage to Jennifer is his third. He was also married to Tameka Foster and Grace Harry. Usher and Jennifer, who have been together since 2019, share two children: a daughter named Sovereign Bo and a son, Sire Castrello. He also has two sons — Usher "Cinco" V and Naviyd Ely — with Foster.
Congrats to the happy couple!