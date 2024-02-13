Tom Cruise, 61, 'Makes Things Official' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, and Has Been Sleeping at Her $12 Million Apartment
Tom Cruise is "growing closer" to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, with sources sharing the two have made their relationship official, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 61-year-old movie actor was first linked to much younger Khayrova in December after they were "inseparable" on the dance floor at a party in London's Mayfair. Now, insiders shared Cruise has taken his relationship with the divorcée to the next level.
"It's well known within Elsina's circle that she and Tom are now an item," a source told Daily Mail.
"They've grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy," they continued, revealing that the Mission Impossible actor has been sleeping over at his new lover's home.
"Tom has been staying the night at Elsina's apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do," the insider stated.
Despite "making things official," Cruise and Khayrova are working overtime to keep their relationship private, which includes not posing for photos together. The pair was recently spotted at London's Air Ambulance Charity last week, but sources say they arrived separately to avoid too much attention.
Cruise made headlines when he was photographed rubbing shoulders with Prince William. The Prince of Wales, 41, put on a brave face to attend the event just days after Buckingham Palace announced his father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis.
Cruise's new lady doesn't come without baggage. Khayrova went through a messy divorce with diamond trader tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov, who accused her of failing to disclose her massive handbag collection of luxury bags, said to be worth about $1 million, in her bitter breakup battle.
While Tsvetkov fought his ex tooth and nail in their three-year divorce battle, he has no ill will toward her new relationship with Cruise — but he did have a warning for the Top Gun stud.
"Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open," Tsvetkov told Daily Mail after news of their romance first broke.
"I'm happy for her, I wish her all the best."