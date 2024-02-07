Prince William Breaks Silence on Dad's Cancer Battle During Night Out With Tom Cruise
Prince William broke his silence on King Charles III's shocking cancer diagnosis during a night out with actor Tom Cruise, RadarOnline.com has learned.
William, 41, capped off a busy first day back at work since his father's cancer announcement with a dinner gala for London's Air Ambulance Charity on Wednesday night.
The king-in-waiting expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support in the wake of his father's diagnosis as he arrived at the gala. The monarch told members of the press he "really appreciates everyone's kindness."
At the event, William got a taste of his future duties as he handed out over 50 honors on behalf of King Charles, who was recovering at Sandringham following his first cancer treatment.
William, who served as an air ambulance pilot in East Anglia, has been a London Air Ambulance charity patron since 2020. He was joined by another notable patron, Cruise.
Cruise and the monarch met outside the gala. The sharply dressed men shook hands and complimented each other as they posed for pictures together.
Once inside the venue, William reportedly appeared to relax some as he was spotted laughing and joking with the Top Gun star. The monarch also mingled with the award-winning musical group Sister Sledge, who delighted attendees with a live performance later that evening.
One member of Sister Sledge told William that she was praying for his father, to which the prince graciously smiled and thanked her.
Support for William and his family was felt throughout the evening. After William was seated, co-host Tania Bryer announced to the audience that their "best wishes" were being sent to his father.
The audience erupted with applause and "hear hears" at the co-host's offering. William smiled and motioned for those at his table, including Cruise, to sit back down.
It was an emotional day for William, who was also missing his usual date, wife Kate Middleton. Middleton stayed at home as she recovers from abdominal surgery.
His estranged brother Prince Harry made briefly returned to his native England to visit their father, prompting chatter of a family truce in light of the king's health crisis.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Prince William had "no plans" to meet with his brother.
Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, did not make the trip across the pond and remained at home in California for their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
Despite the long journey, Harry did not stay in London long and returned home on Wednesday.