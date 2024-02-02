'Total Nonsense': Buckingham Palace Shuts Down Rumors Kate Middleton Was in Coma and Near Death After Recent Surgery
Buckingham Palace was forced to shut down rumors that Kate Middleton was in a coma and near death following her recent abdominal surgery, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Palace officials spoke out on Thursday to shut down the claims made by a Spanish news outlet one day before Princess Kate was released from the hospital earlier this week.
The rumors that Prince Williams’s wife was in an “induced coma” were shared by Spanish journalist Concha Calleja over the weekend. Calleja also reported that Kate’s life was “in great danger” following her surgery.
“The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose,” Calleja reported on Sunday. “The decision was to put her in an induced coma.”
“They had to intubate her,” the Spanish journalist continued. “There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well.”
“The concern in the royal household was palpable,” Calleja added. “It was about saving her life.”
Calleja went on to report that “practically an entire hospital [was] being set up” at William and Kate’s Windsor home because the princess was “going to require a lot of assistance” after her abdominal surgery.
Officials from Buckingham Palace dismissed Calleja’s reporting on Thursday. The royal sources called the Spanish journalist’s claims “total nonsense” and “fundamentally” and “totally made-up.”
“It’s total nonsense,” a Buckingham Palace source told the Times on Thursday. “No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household.”
“It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case,” the royal insider added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Princess Kate was admitted to the London Clinic on January 16 to undergo a “planned abdominal surgery.”
A representative for the 42-year-old royal announced the news only after Kate’s surgery was successfully completed.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," Kate’s rep said last month.
"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”
Princess Kate was released from the London Clinic on Monday, January 29.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed that Prince William’s wife had “returned home to Windsor” and that she was “making good progress” amid her recovery.
“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery,” the Kensington Palace spokesperson said. “She is making good progress.”
“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” they continued.
“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received.”
King Charles, who was also admitted to the London Clinic last week for a corrective procedure, was reportedly released from the hospital on Thursday.